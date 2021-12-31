Test : Dune HD Magic 4K Plus.

Si il y a bien une marque qui peut se vanter de founir des produits audiovisuels qui perdurent dans le temps, c’est bien Dune HD. Le constructeur nous présente ici une box multimédia au format réduit, la Magic 4K Plus. Permet-elle toujours de laisser la marque au haut du podium ? Voyons voir cela



Préambule.

Dune HD, marque peu connue du grand public et pourtant adulée par les fans du cinéma haut de gamme à la maison, propose des produits à la finition exemplaire pour offrir le meilleur du cinéma.

La marque tente ici le produit haut de gamme mais début de segment pour concurrencer les Apple TV et autres box chinoises. Est-ce que les compromis permettent malgré tout de profiter de ce que la marque à toujours proposé ?

Présentation – Description.

Caractéristiques techniques du constructeur:

Media processor: Amlogic S905X3

Operating memory: 4 GB

Flash memory: 32 GB

Wi-Fi: Dual Band 2.4+5 GHz 802.11b/g/n/ac 2T2R, two internal Wi-Fi antennas

Bluetooth: Bluetooth with dedicated internal Bluetooth antenna

Casing: plastic

Power supply: external, DC 12V (1A), AC 100-240V

Dimensions (W x H x D): 101mm x 26mm x 101mm

OS: Linux-based Dune HD OS + Android 9.0

Connectivity

Media sources: external HDDs (USB), USB devices (USB flash drive, USB card reader, etc), built-in micro SD card slot, PC and NAS in local network (SMB, NFS, UPnP/DLNA, HTTP), other Internet and local network media sources

1x USB 3.0 host + 1x USB 2.0 host: enjoy the great performance of USB 3.0; conveniently connect USB HDDs, USB flash drives, USB card readers, USB DVD/BD drives, USB hubs and other USB devices

Micro SD card slot: conveniently use micro SD memory cards

HDMI 2.1 output: output any video signal up to the most modern 4Kp60 HDR

A/V output (composite video + analog stereo audio): connect to any A/V equipment

Optical S/PDIF: output digital audio to A/V receiver or external DAC via S/PDIF

Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbit/s: ensure the best performance when connecting to your local network via cable

Power input: 12V DC

Media Playback

4K HDR10+ video playback: decode 4K video content in various popular formats including H.265 10-bit and VP9 profile 2 up to 4Kp60 HDR and HDR10+

4K HDR10+ video output: output 4K content up to 4Kp60 HDR and HDR10+ with pixel-to-pixel precision to 4K TV

HEVC: play video encoded using the latest H.265 codec. 2x picture quality increase over H.264

VP9 profile 2: play YouTube 4K HDR content

10-bit color encoding: play video encoded using the latest standards, with support for 1 billion of colors

HDR: play video in the newest HDR (High Dynamic Range) format. Superb picture contrast and details

HDR10+: the most latest and advanced HDR technology from Samsung. More details in bright and dark scenes

Video output framerate: automatic (according to the played content) and manual; 23.976 Hz support

Auto framerate: output video with original framerate to ensure absolute smooth playback for all kinds of content

Auto resolution: output video with original resolution for best picture via Hi-End external video processing

True 24p output: ensure perfectly smooth playback of Hollywood movies due to full support for 23.976 framerate

Flicker-free auto framerate/resolution switching: HDMI video mode switching exactly before playback start, not after

Advanced media player: play video in MKV and other modern video file formats, including top quality 4K and HD with very high bit rates (100 Mbit/s+)

Video file formats: MKV, MPEG-TS, MPEG-PS, M2TS, VOB, AVI, MOV, MP4, QT, ASF, WMV, ISO, folders

Video codecs: MPEG2, MPEG4, XVID, WMV9, VC1, H.264, H.265, H.265 10-bit, VP9, VP9 profile 2; support for very high bitrate video up to 100 Mbit/s and higher

Video upscaling: high-quality upscaling of SD video content to 4K, Full HD 1080p and other HD resolutions

3D video: play popular 3D video formats, including Side-by-Side and Top-and-Bottom

HLS: ensure the best quality of Internet video using Apple HLS adaptive bitrate streaming protocol

DASH: get access to the newest Internet video services using MPEG-DASH adaptive bitrate streaming protocol

Super Audio CD: play top quality SACD music files in various formats (stereo)

Audio codecs: MPEG-1/2 layer I/II/III, AAC, LPCM, FLAC, multichannel FLAC, Vorbis, WavPack, APE (Monkey’s Audio), ALAC (Apple lossless), SACD DSD (stereo), AC3, DTS

Audio file formats: MP3, MPA, M4A, AAC, WAV, FLAC, Ogg/Vorbis, WavPack, APE (Monkey’s Audio), ALAC (Apple lossless), SACD ISO, SACD DSF, SACD DFF, AC3, DTS, DTS-WAV

Subtitle formats: SRT (external), SUB (MicroDVD) (external), text (MKV), SSA/ASS (MKV, external), VobSub (MP4, MKV, external SUB/IDX), PGS (ISO, TS, MKV)

Online subtitles: Automatically download subtitles from Internet

Picture file formats: JPEG, PNG, BMP

Photo viewer functions: slideshow, transition effects, picture rotation, zoom, browse playlist, repeat, shuffle

Playlist file formats: M3U, PLS, CUE

Filesystems: FAT16/FAT32 (read-write), EXT2/EXT3/EXT4 (read-write), NTFS (read-write), exFAT (read-write), HFS/HFS+ (Mac OS Standard/Extended) (read-only), BTRFS (read-write)

Widevine Level 1 DRM: enjoy premium online video services with High Definition video quality

Smart Home and Home Automation

IP control: integrate the media player with various Home Automation systems via network

Control4: integrate seamlessly into Smart Home installations based on Control4 technology via ready-to-use Control4 driver

Crestron: integrate seamlessly into Smart Home installations based on Crestron technology via ready-to-use Crestron driver

iOS and Android mobile apps: control the media player via the powerful Dune Control mobile application

Contenu de la boîte:

La boîte contient les éléments suivants :

Dune HD Magic 4K Plus

Une télécommande

Des piles AAA

Un cable HDMI

Un cable AV RCA

Une alimentation

Le mode d’emploi