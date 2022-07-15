Prix conseillé :
229,00 EUR –23%
Prix : 175,57 EUR
Caractéristiques techniques :
- [High performance 5G high performance processor] With the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, Redmi Note 10 5G is ready to overcome the limits of gaming performance. 7nm processing technology and built-in modem deliver superior performance while by consuming less power, allowing users to enjoy their device for longer without worrying about power consumption. With dual SIM support, Redmi Note 10 5G is proof of productivity.
- [Smooth 90Hz AdaptiveSync display] With a 6.5 "FHD + DotDisplay display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Redmi Note 10 5G delivers a superb display with more uniform use. Starting with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the phone can automatically adapt to the content. From streaming 30 Hz or 60 Hz videos to scrolling social media feeds. It ensures a smooth experience and optimal use of the battery.
- [Triple rear view camera for endless creativity] Redmi Note 10 5G has been developed with a 48 megapixel triple rear view camera. The triple camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Creative tools such as night mode, slow motion and timelapse mode make every user a creative professional.
- [Large Capacity Battery - Flowing Throughout The Day With Improved Efficiency] The Redmi Note 10 5G offers a massive 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging, allowing users to stay powered while throughout the day, even under heavy stress.
- [Reliable customer service] If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will answer your questions within 24 hours. If you have any ideas, please contact us, we always respect our customers' proposals.
Prix conseillé :
229,00 EUR –23%
Soyez le premier à laisser un commentaire commenter "Bon Plan : le Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 à seulement 175€"