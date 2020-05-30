Ce qu'il ne fallait pas manquer :

French Days : Huawei P Smart 2019 à 149€ au lieu de 249€.

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei est connu pour ses smartphone haut de gamme mais pas seulement. En effet, la marque propose aussi du milieu de gamme de bonne facture. Dans cette catégorie de smartphone on retrouve le Huawei P Smart.

Huawei P Smart 2019 Smartphone Débloqué 4G (6,21 pouces - 3/64 Go - Double Nano-SIM - Android) Noir
Huawei P Smart 2019 Smartphone Débloqué 4G (6,21 pouces - 3/64 Go - Double Nano-SIM - Android) Noir
  • Mémoire : RAM 3 Go/ROM 64 Go. GPS: GPS / AGPS / Glonass
  • Format SIM : Double Nano-SIM ou Nano-SIM + port microSD
  • Ecran : 6,21 pouces, Huawei FullView
  • Caméra arrière : double objectif conçu 13MP + 2MP, AF
  • Caméra avant : objectif 8MP, FF
149,00 EUR
Huawei P Smart 2019 Smartphone Débloqué 4G (6,21 pouces - 3/64 Go - Double Nano-SIM - Android) Noir

Caractéristiques techniques :

