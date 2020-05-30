French Days : Huawei P Smart 2019 à 149€ au lieu de 249€.

Huawei est connu pour ses smartphone haut de gamme mais pas seulement. En effet, la marque propose aussi du milieu de gamme de bonne facture. Dans cette catégorie de smartphone on retrouve le Huawei P Smart.
On vous propose :
- Mémoire : RAM 3 Go/ROM 64 Go. GPS: GPS / AGPS / Glonass
- Format SIM : Double Nano-SIM ou Nano-SIM + port microSD
- Ecran : 6,21 pouces, Huawei FullView
- Caméra arrière : double objectif conçu 13MP + 2MP, AF
- Caméra avant : objectif 8MP, FF
Caractéristiques techniques :
