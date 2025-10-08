Offre Prime Day : le robot ECOVACS T50 Omni GEN2

Le robot aspirateur ECOVACS T50 Omni GEN2 combine aspiration et lavage, avec une station d’auto-nettoyage et un guidage intelligent. Conçu pour l’entretien autonome du foyer, il adapte sa puissance selon la surface et cartographie les pièces avec précision. Amazon le propose actuellement dans le cadre de ses promotions Prime Day.

Prix conseillé : 599,00 EUR –33%

Prix : 399,00 EUR

Acheter sur Amazon

Caractéristiques techniques :

【Expandable Side Brush & Mop】TruEdge 2.0 combines an innovative side brush that dynamically expands to reach deeper corners and a continuously variable mop plate that maintains 1mm proximity to the edges, achieving 100% coverage* without any missed spots.

【AIVI 3D 2.0】With AIVI 3D 2.0 technology, DEEBOT T50 OMNI Gen2 uses structured infrared light models to deduce three-dimensional object outlines and depth information, allowing accurate obstacle avoidance with customized strategies for various objects.

【21,000Pa Suction Power & ZeroTangle 2.0】DEEBOT T50 delivers powerful 21,000Pa suction that devours dirt and debris like a hurricane. ZeroTangle 2.0 technology with triple V structures actively gather, lifts and detangles hair, ensuring a tangle rate as low as 0%, even with long hair.

【All-In-One OMNI Station】OMNI all-in-one station offers advanced features including automatic emptying and hot air drying at 45°C. With two-way scrapers and a 75°C hot water wash, it automatically cleans the mop and base thanks to automatic self-cleaning.

【Ultra-thin 81mm cleans under furniture】DEEBOT T50 family features an ultra-thin 81mm design made possible by its fully integrated dToF LiDAR module, allowing it to slide and clean under low furniture and in hard-to-reach areas, improving cleaning coverage and efficiency.

Prix conseillé : 599,00 EUR –33%

Prix :

399,00 EUR

Acheter sur Amazon