Black Friday 2021 : Assistant vocal Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker à 28€.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

29 novembre 2021

 

Caractéristiques techniques :

Marque XIAOMI
Puissance (W) 12
Alimentation Secteur
Tuner radio Non
Bluetooth Oui
Version bluetooth 4.2
NFC Non
Descriptif complémentaire Smart Control Hub
Contrôle Vocal
son DTS
Son Stéréo avec fonction tws
ompatibilité avec les plateformes de streaming(Spotify, Deezer, YouTube,
Pandora, Google Play Music)
ecran tactile
Coloris Blanc et gris
Poids net 0,84 kg
Dimensions produit H 15,1 cm x L 13,1 cm x P 10,4 cm

