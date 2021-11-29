LIEN D’ACHAT : Assistant vocal Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker
Caractéristiques techniques :
|Marque
|XIAOMI
|Puissance (W)
|12
|Alimentation
|Secteur
|Tuner radio
|Non
|Bluetooth
|Oui
|Version bluetooth
|4.2
|NFC
|Non
|Descriptif complémentaire
|Smart Control Hub
Contrôle Vocal
son DTS
Son Stéréo avec fonction tws
ompatibilité avec les plateformes de streaming(Spotify, Deezer, YouTube,
Pandora, Google Play Music)
ecran tactile
|Coloris
|Blanc et gris
|Poids net
|0,84 kg
|Dimensions produit
|H 15,1 cm x L 13,1 cm x P 10,4 cm
Soyez le premier à laisser un commentaire commenter "Black Friday 2021 : Assistant vocal Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker à 28€."