Bon Plan du dimanche : Le routeur Gaming Wi-Fi ASUS RT-AC86U AC 2900 Mbps sous la barre des 100€.

ASUS RT-AC86U AC 2900 Mbps

Publié par : David Peruch 7 novembre 2021

ASUS RT-AC86U - Routeur Gaming Wi-Fi AC 2900 Mbps - Double Bande - MU-MIMO - Sécurité AiProtection à vie par TrendMicro - Technologie AiMesh

Prix conseillé : 169,99 EUR41%

Prix : 99,95 EUR

Caractéristiques techniques :

  • Intuitive ASUS Router App lets you control your network anywhere, without needing to boot up a PC. Caractéristiques: Image : Jpeg. Audio : mp3, wma, wav, pcm, mp4, lpcm, ogg. Vidéo : asf, avi, divx, mpeg, mpg, ts, vob, wmv, mkv, mov
  • Exclusive built-in game accelerator from WTFast lets you enjoy smooth gameplay in supported multi-player online games
  • AiProtection with Trend Micro for triple-strength network security, plus robust Parental Controls and privacy protection
  • 8 Gigabit LAN ports for extensive connectivity
  • Link aggregation for up to 2Gbps wired network speeds, so more devices can enjoy faster access
