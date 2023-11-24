Black Friday 2023 : L’Asus ROG Ally version Z1 Edition / 16Go / 512Go à 499€ au lieu de 699€

Prix conseillé :
699,00 EUR –29%
Prix : 499,00 EUR
Caractéristiques techniques :
- Processeur : AMD Ryzen Z1 ("Zen4" architecture with 4nm process, 6-core /12-threads, 22MB total cache, up to 4.90 Ghz boost)
- IGPU : AMD Radeon Navi3 Graphics (RDNA 3 jusqu'à 2.7Ghz jusqu'à 8.6 Teraflops)
- Mémoire : 16Go RAM DDR5 / Stockage installé : 512 Go PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD L'emplacement M.2 prend en charge SATA ou NVMe
- Ecran : 7 pouces tactile IPS / Résolution : FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9
- Système d'exploitation : Windows 11 Home
