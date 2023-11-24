Ce qu'il ne fallait pas manquer :

Black Friday 2023 : L’Asus ROG Ally version Z1 Edition / 16Go / 512Go à 499€ au lieu de 699€

ROG Ally

Publié par : David Peruch 24 novembre 2023

Asus - Console portable ROG Ally version Z1 Edition / 16Go / 512Go, 90NV0GY1-M003Z0

Prix conseillé : 699,00 EUR29%

Prix : 499,00 EUR

Caractéristiques techniques :

  • Processeur : AMD Ryzen Z1 ("Zen4" architecture with 4nm process, 6-core /12-threads, 22MB total cache, up to 4.90 Ghz boost)
  • IGPU : AMD Radeon Navi3 Graphics (RDNA 3 jusqu'à 2.7Ghz jusqu'à 8.6 Teraflops)
  • Mémoire : 16Go RAM DDR5 / Stockage installé : 512 Go PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD L'emplacement M.2 prend en charge SATA ou NVMe
  • Ecran : 7 pouces tactile IPS / Résolution : FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9
  • Système d'exploitation : Windows 11 Home
