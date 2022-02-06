Bon plan du dimanche : PC Portable ASUS 14″R415JA-EK143T + sacoche + souris à 499€

LIEN D’ACHAT : PC Portable ASUS 14″R415JA-EK143T + sacoche + souris à 499€.
Caractéristiques techniques :
|Marque
|ASUS
|État
|Neuf
|Taille écran en pouces
|14″
|Taille écran en cm
|35,56 cm
|Utilisation ordinateur
|Multimédia avancée
|Résolution de l’écran
|1920 x 1080 FHD
|Fondeur
|Intel
|Processeur
|Intel Core i3-1005G1
|Vitesse du processeur (GHz)
|1,2 GHz
|Vitesse du processeur en mode turbo (Ghz)
|3,4 GHz
|Nombre de cœurs
|2
|Mémoire vive (RAM)
|8 Go DDR4
|Carte graphique
|INTEL UHD Graphics
|Mémoire vidéo dédiée
|Non
|Capacité de stockage (Go)
|512Go SSD
|Descriptif complémentaire
|Sacoche + souris Ecran IPS Anti-reflets
pavé tactile se transforme en pavé numérique
|Système d’exploitation
|Windows 10 HOME – Compatible Windows 11
|Port Ethernet
|Non
|Port(s) USB 2.0
|2
|Port(s) USB 3.1 type-C
|1
|Port(s) USB 3.2-type C
|1
|Port(s) USB 3.2
|1
|Port(s) HDMI
|1
|Wifi
|Wifi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.1
