Ce qu'il ne fallait pas manquer :

Bon plan du dimanche : PC Portable ASUS 14″R415JA-EK143T + sacoche + souris à 499€

SUJETS:
ASUS 14"R415JA-EK143T

Publié par : David Peruch 6 février 2022

 

LIEN D’ACHAT : PC Portable ASUS 14″R415JA-EK143T + sacoche + souris à 499€.

Caractéristiques techniques :

Marque ASUS
État Neuf
Taille écran en pouces 14″
Taille écran en cm 35,56 cm
Utilisation ordinateur Multimédia avancée
Résolution de l’écran 1920 x 1080 FHD
Fondeur Intel
Processeur Intel Core i3-1005G1
Vitesse du processeur (GHz) 1,2 GHz
Vitesse du processeur en mode turbo (Ghz) 3,4 GHz
Nombre de cœurs 2
Mémoire vive (RAM) 8 Go DDR4
Carte graphique INTEL UHD Graphics
Mémoire vidéo dédiée Non
Capacité de stockage (Go) 512Go SSD
Descriptif complémentaire Sacoche + souris Ecran IPS Anti-reflets
pavé tactile se transforme en pavé numérique
Système d’exploitation Windows 10 HOME – Compatible Windows 11
Port Ethernet Non
Port(s) USB 2.0 2
Port(s) USB 3.1 type-C 1
Port(s) USB 3.2-type C 1
Port(s) USB 3.2 1
Port(s) HDMI 1
Wifi Wifi 5 (802.11ac)
Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1

Electro depot Acheter

 

Soyez le premier à laisser un commentaire commenter "Bon plan du dimanche : PC Portable ASUS 14″R415JA-EK143T + sacoche + souris à 499€"

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.